Radio & the Internet Deliver a Solid Return on Investment



In a real world test of four advertisers, Radio's demonstrated return on investment was 49% higher than television's. Radio moves product. It increases sales and executes brand awareness and brand choice. Adding digital advertising with radio will also enhance your overall campaign and presence in the consumer market.







Radio & the Internet Connect with Consumers



Radio advertising is perceived to be more personal and can trigger emotional reactions among consumers, enhancing their perception of the advertiser. Consumers associate Radio ads (both on air and streaming online) as being directed to them personally, as more honest, and as having more impact on them than newspaper and/or television.

